Plans to demolish former Fife school buildings approved
Plans to demolish buildings at a former Fife school have been given the green light.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 10:08 am
The old nursery building and garage building at the rear of the Old Burgh School in St Andrews are due to be demolished.
Neither of the buildings are still in use, with the former nursery now boarded up.
Fife Council approved the proposals, saying the buildings had no architectural or design value. It also said the demolition would have no impact on the conservation area.