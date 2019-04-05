Plans to open new Madras in 2020/21 looking ‘very ambitious’

Plans to open the new Madras College during the 2020/21 academic year are looking ‘very ambitious’, according to a St Andrews councillor.

The plans for the new Madras were given the green light earlier this year, but councillor Brian Thomson has expressed concern as a start date has yet to be set for construction to start.

He says a start date cannot be set because of “ongoing discussions relating to the determination of the St Andrews West masterplan”.

He added: “It’s been stated by Fife Council officers that the aim is to complete the school in the 2020/21 academic year, but that’s starting to look very ambitious. My personal view is that having the new school ready for use by August 2021 would be acceptable, but anything beyond that would not, and I’m sure that view would be mirrored in the community.”

He has now written to Cllr Fay Sinclair – the council’s Education & Children’s Services convener – asking for assurances that the outstanding issues that are preventing a start date being confirmed are resolved as soon as possible.

Alan Paul, senior manager, said: “It’s still very much our aim to see a new Madras delivered for 2020/2021.

“We hope to begin some enabling works for the new school shortly. This is work that needs to be done before construction of the new school can begin and the work is likely to take approximately 11 weeks.

“We’re continuing to work with planning colleagues and STAW on the broader educational impact of their proposed development in the hope that this could allow the masterplan for St Andrews West to be considered by North East Fife Planning Committee before the summer.”