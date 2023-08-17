​Joan Brown, from Cupar, set up ‘Lucky Ewe’, a farming charity which provides work placements for young people with additional needs.

As a former teacher and mother of a daughter with additional needs, Joan wanted to find a way to help young people gain skills in an outdoor setting that could also boost wellbeing. She completed many agricultural placements to gain further experience, before founding ‘Lucky Ewe’ in 2020.

The organisation welcomes people of all abilities and backgrounds, with their placements aiming to build skills and experience to help participants progress towards employment.

Joan in the lambing shed where the educational programme she leads provides those with learning needs support and agricultural experience

Interns, who are generally referred from support services, undertake activities including milking and feeding the sheep, managing the grass paddocks and maintaining the water supply, as well as being given time to connect and reflect in a non-judgemental environment.

Joan runs the charity from fields she rents, where participants are able to gain a qualification in rural skills, and the sale of livestock and sheep’s cheese is reinvested into their educational programmes.

Congratulating Joan on her award, Wendy Chamberlain MP, said: “Lucky Ewe is an incredible initiative and Joan should be proud of the opportunities and experiences she creates for young people with additional needs in North East Fife and beyond. It is people like Joan who make our community so special and I am incredibly proud to represent them.”