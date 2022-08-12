Pop artist's lobster painting raises £27,700 for new University of St Andrews scholarships

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The painting by prominent contemporary artist, Philip Colbert, went under the hammer at art auctioneers, Lyon & Turnbull, in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

Born in Scotland, and now living and working in London, Colbert has established a global following – particularly in Japan – for his colourful, energetic and playful work.

Colbert is a philosophy graduate of the University of St Andrews and gifted ‘The Death of Marat and the Birth of The Lobster’ to his alma mater to help fund scholarships for its new Museum and Heritage Studies course.

Bidding started at £20,000, and it eventually sold for £27,700, with the money raised going towards supporting the studies of those wishing to start a career in museum or gallery work, or for those looking for a mid-career change.

Often referred to as “the godson of Andy Warhol" Colbert has his own, highly original take on Pop Art, as evidenced by the auction piece, which features a relaxed lobster scrolling through his smartphone in the bath wearing fried egg patterned pyjamas (a reference to the artist who used to make his own clothing).

The painting follows in the Surrealist footsteps of Salvador Dali, who was also drawn to the alien qualities of the crustacean and famously created a sculpture called the ‘Lobster Telephone.’ Colbert’s Neo-Surrealism places the lobster in a contemporary, cartoonish context.

Charlotte Riordan, of Lyon & Turnbull, views the painting by Philip Colbert, which was sold at auction to raise funds for new scholarships at the University of St Andrews. (Photo: Stewart Attwood)

It was while taking classes in Art History at St Andrews that Colbert encountered the late 18th century French painting entitled ‘The Death of Marat’, by Jacques-Louis David, which made a huge impression on him. It depicts David’s friend, French revolutionary leader Jean-Paul Marat, who was murdered in the bath. Interestingly, Marat had also graduated from St Andrews with a medical degree in 1775.

Charlotte Riordan, head of contemporary and post-war art at Lyon & Turnbull, said: “The painting formed the centrepiece of Philip Colbert’s eponymous exhibition in St Andrews in 2021. It represents, therefore, a special moment in the career of this internationally acclaimed and highly successful artist.”

Alex Hayes, the university’s head of development (arts and divinity), added: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this new degree which has the flexibility for those who are studying to continue working and we’re proud to have a strong association with such an inspiring and talented artist.

“The proceeds from Philip Colbert’s donation will benefit students involved in a really important area.

Alex Hayes, of the University of St Andrews, and Charlotte Riordan, of Lyon & Turnbull, with the painting ‘The Death of Marat and the Birth of The Lobster’. (Photo: Stewart Attwood)