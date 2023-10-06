Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Davy Lees has spent the last 17 years as a music teacher at St Marie's RC Primary School. He has worked with groups of children in primary 5, teaching them a variety of musical instruments and skills, such as penny whistle, the bodhran, guitar and latterly, song writing.

Teachers from the school said: “The children have thoroughly enjoyed working with him over the years and the staff feel he has been an asset too. Davy has such a natural charisma with the children, and this shows within the relationships developed with both children and staff. We will all miss him but wish him a long and happy retirement! ‘Davy will always be our Sunshine, our only Sunshine!’"

Davy said that the pupils involved in his classes have always produced high quality work, despite some of the challenges presented.

Music teacher Davy Lees has retired after nineteen years of teaching pictured with Bob Brews & pupils Adriel, Warona, Megan and Nathan (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

He explained: “I've worked with the pupils for about 18 years, and have thoroughly enjoyed my time with this lovely school. I started teaching guitar and penny whistle to groups of P5s, but then when Covid came along we had to stop the whistle project. We replaced the whistle with a song writing project, and the pupils once again produced work of the highest standard”.

However, one thing Davy said he won’t miss is the commute to the school.