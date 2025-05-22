Positive inspection report for Kirkcaldy primary school

Inspectors have praised Torbain Primary in their latest report. (Pic: Google Maps)

A Kirkcaldy primary school and nursery has been praised by inspectors for the positive relationship between staff and young people and the effective use of digital technology.

The team of inspectors from HM Inspectorate of Education have this week published their report following an unannounced visit to Torbain Primary School and Nursery in March.

In their report, they recognised the “very positive relationships” between staff and children, supporting children to feel confident, respected and proud of their school and nursery.

They also highlighted the strong culture of collegiate working across the whole staff team and the high-quality indoor learning environments in the early years and the consistent use of inclusive learning environments across the whole school providing pupils with interesting, motivating activities that supports their curiosity and creativity.

There was also praise for the very effective use of digital technology to support and enhance learning.

The use of this technology is evident in the school’s national Digital Schools Award and their achievement of the Digital Wellbeing Award – they are the only school in Fife to have achieved this.

Louise Yuile, headteacher, said: “I am pleased that inspectors have recognised the commitment of the whole staff team and the strong embedded culture ofcollegiate working which is ensuring our children receive the best possible experiences.

“Our children are happy, confident, respected and proud of their school and we will keep workign hard to continue to provide the very best for our Torbain children.

“I am incredibly proud of our children and of the dedication of the whole staff team. Our school motto - Try Participate Succeed - underpins a focus on raising attainment and achievement for all; and we will continue to work hard to ensure our Torbain children have the best possible opportunities for success.”

Inspectors identified some areas for improvement during their visit including continuing to provide learning experiences that are set at the right difficulty to further increase children’s motivation, engagement and independence in learning; continuing to raise the attainment of all children across all areas of the curriculum and continuing to develop quality observation of skills across the nursery and school to ensure the progressive development of skills.

Alan Cumming, Fife Council’s education manager, said: “We are delighted that the very positive relationships across the school and nursery, alongside the strong culture of collegiate working have been commended and are testament to the hard work of staff and school leadership. Beyond this, the recognition of the work that the school has progressed on digital learning is deservedly praised. The areas for development which have been shared, are already identified priorities which the school are continuously working on, with a continued relentless focus on improving outcomes for all children within the school.”

Alison Major, Chair of the Parent Council added: “Torbain Primary School is such a supportive and progressive place. The staff are so inclusive and really go out of their way to engage with families. The school is in a strong place and we are confident the headteacher and team will continue to lead improvement. We are all looking forward to what the future will hold.”

Inspectors said they are confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.