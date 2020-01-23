Positive report card for Kirkcaldy school

A Kirkcaldy school has been given a positive report card from inspectors.

In inspection report from Education Scotland noted a number of key strengths in the work at Dunnikier Primary and Nursery.

The report, published on Tuesday, followed a visit by inspectors to the school in November.

The strengths included praise for the headteacher, noting that she leads the school and nursery class very well.

You may also be interested in:

Alcohol licence for Fife man despite domestic violence conviction

Fife Pride 2020 date announced for Kirkcaldy party

East Neuk to feature in BBC Alba Show

Inspectors found that together with the depute headteachers, she has enabled all staff to take on relevant leadership roles which have a positive impact on children’s learning and achievements.

The staff’s teamwork was also singled out for nurturing and encouraging children to reach their potential.

The report said all staff have been successful in ensuring that children achieve well in organised learning environments.

It also noted that the youngsters in the nursery class and in primary work well together to solve challenges and that staff involve parents and partners effectively.

But the report also mentioned areas for improvement which included that staff and practitioners need to maintain and build on current practice to ensure high quality experiences for children. It also noted that together with primary staff and nursery practitioners, the headteacher should continue to take forward improvement priorities which develop further children’s learning and achievement.