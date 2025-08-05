Praise for Fife pupils as exam results arrive

The wait was finally over for hundreds of pupils across the Kingdom as they received their exam results today.

For some there was delight as they achieved the grades they were looking for, while for others there was some disappointment as envelopes dropped through letterboxes and texts and emails popped into inboxes.

However, the message is that they shouldn’t be downhearted as there are lots of options available and support is on offer.

In the Fife Council area, the number of pupils receiving A to C grades in their Highers was 72.9 per cent – up from last year’s 72.8 per cent.

The Scottish average this year was 75.9 per cent, up from 74.9 per cent in 2024.

While the number achieving A to C grades in Advanced Highers locally was 71 per cent this year – an increase from 69 per cent last year.

The Scottish average for Advanced Highers was 76.7 per cent compared to 75.3 per cent in 2024.

Fife Council said initial indications are that, in Fife, students in S4 and S5 sat more exams this year than ever and there's a general improvement from 2021, with the average number of passes and awards per pupil also increased.

Cara Hilton, Fife Council spokesperson for education said: "I want to congratulate Fife's young people today as they receive their results. It takes hard work and determination to sit any SQA exams and anyone receiving their grades today should be very proud of themselves, whatever the outcome.

"The results coming out today for Fife as a whole show that Fife is maintaining a higher level of presentations for the SQA exams. The Education Directorate continues to support schools to be ambitious for Fife’s young people."

Head of education Maria Lloyd wrote to all SQA candidates in June with advice on what to do if results weren't as good as expected. She said: "Whatever your results, you have options. Skills Development Scotland (SDS) provides support to learners, and their parents and carers, at what can be an uncertain time."

She also reminded young people to look out for their own and friends' well-being, saying: "I know that some may experience increased stress and anxiety due to receiving results.

"It is important at this time to look after your wellbeing and there are some good tips about how you can do this at the following address – http://www.fife.gov.uk/ourmindsmatter/

"If you or any of your friends are feeling anxious or stressed about your results, there are a range of supports available from services such as the School Nurse Service. There are also some very helpful sources of advice on this Children and Young People’s Mental Health wakelet.”

Today’s results come after a long – and likely anxious – wait for students since sitting their exams back in April and May.

Donna Stewart, Scotland’s Chief Examining Officer, has praised students this year. She said: “Scotland’s learners should be rightly proud today – and we are proud of them.

“Their hard work and commitment has made 2025 a landmark year. The rise in overall attainment at all three National Qualification levels will rightly be welcomed in classrooms and staffrooms across Scotland. Higher entries have also risen beyond 200,000 for the first time since Curriculum for Excellence was introduced.

“The number of vocational and technical qualifications passed the 100,000 landmark for the first time, with record numbers of learners embracing the wide range of skills-based learning that schools, colleges, teachers and lecturers are working so hard to offer and that employers are crying out for.

“2025 has also seen the poverty-related attainment gap narrow at all levels of national qualifications. We welcome that progress towards the shared national mission to reduce inequality.

“All of those achievements are to be celebrated – and they belong to Scotland’s learners. I also want to thank my fellow teachers, not only the thousands of them who also play a critical role as SQA markers and so make Results Day possible but every educator across Scotland for the work they do every day to support learners.”

The exam body’s candidate advice line opened at 8am today with the free appeal’s service from 9am.

The SQA’s candidate advice line – which can be reached on 0345 279 1000 – will be open from 8.30am to 5.30pm daily until Friday, August 8.

Any parents or pupils involved in this year’s diet of exams who have queries regarding their results is urged to contact their school directly.

The Skills Development Scotland (SDS) results helpline is also open this week with careers advisers offering help with their options and next steps after receiving their results.

The helpline can be reached by calling 0800 100 8000. It will be open from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday, August 5 and Wednesday, August 6. It will also be open between 9am and 5pm on Thursday, August 7 and Friday, August 8.

The team will be able to provide impartial career information, advice and guidance including information on colleges and universities, UCAS Confirmation and Clearing, apprenticeships, jobs and other training, volunteering or staying on at school.