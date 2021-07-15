Help boost your career with a part-time or distance learning professional qualification – applications are open

After an unprecedented 16 months many people are re-evaluating what their future holds. Investing in your career may be the best move you ever make – and the team at Fife College are there to help, with a range of courses to fit around you which could open a new chapter in your life.

Take control

The Andrew Carnegie Business School (ACBS), part of Fife College, provides high-quality training programmes across a wide range of management disciplines.

With qualifications ranging from certificate to postgraduate level, the college can support organisations and individual learners, whatever stage of their career, with a wide range of professional development qualifications essential for today’s challenging business environment.

No matter what type of training you're looking for, from accounting and finance to management and leadership, ACBS has a course for you.

John Phillips from Andrew Carnegie Business School said: “This is the time to take control of your future, and invest in your future career. We are accepting applications now for courses starting in September 2021, so there has never been a better time to discover the benefits of additional professional qualifications.”

Calling all professionals

Whether you are currently out of work, furloughed or seeking a promotion, new qualifications can help. They could help you win a new job, get that new promotion, or give you additional job security in uncertain times. It could be the competitive edge your career is looking for, or simply the upskilling solution to help you feel confident in a fast-paced work environment.

John added: “Post-pandemic, businesses and individuals will be looking to invest in re-skilling and upskilling.

“Fife College can play a vital and integral role in helping the individuals and businesses in our local communities to equip themselves with the skills needed to rebuild the economy.

“There has never been a better time to re-skill and update your CV, and Fife College’s Andrew Carnegie Business School is here to help.”

Range of courses

The Business School offers accredited, professional qualifications in:

• Accounting and Finance

• Coaching

• Human Resource Management, and

• Management and Leadership

Qualifications range from certificate to postgraduate level, and include high-quality programmes accredited by leading professional institutes including AAT, CMI, ILM and CIPD.

Part-time and distance learning courses are available, to fit in with your lifestyle and learning preference.