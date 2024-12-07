Proposals to create new classrooms for children with additional support needs at two Fife primary schools

Fife Council is looking to create ASN classrooms at two Fife primary schools. (Pic: Fife Council)

Fife Council wants to create two new classrooms at primary schools in Dalgety Bay and Kirkcaldy for children with additional support needs.

There are currently only eight dedicated primary school classrooms for children with additional support needs (ASN) in Fife right now, but that number could soon increase to ten.

The council’s education service has proposed spending £240,000 to create two new ASN classrooms at Dalgety Bay and Strathallan Primary Schools. On Thursday, Cabinet committee councillors unanimously agreed to allow those plans to face public opinion next year.

“This is a very welcome move and, if there is agreement with the proposals, these new classes will make a real difference to the different levels of support we can provide for children who need it,” Fife’s education spokesperson Cara Hilton (Labour for Dunfermline South) said.

Most children and young people in Fife with additional support needs attend local, mainstream schools, but some children have specific needs which can’t be met through mainstream learning.

Having dedicated and tailored ASN classrooms allows Fife to provide specialist curriculum, specialised resources, and specific staff training to provide the very best learning experience for these children.

However, a primary level ASN review recently found that there are “insufficient places available” to cope with current and future demand in the Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, and South and West Fife areas.

“Reviewing the proposed new housing across Fife, the Dunfermline and West Fife area expects to see over 5000 new homes constructed, and across Kirkcaldy approximately 2750 new homes are expected, as a result of strategic development areas,” the cabinet committee report said.

Which is why the council wants to create the two new classrooms now.

Cabinet councillors were also told that the new classrooms would reduce transport times and costs for some ASN students.

Although there are no children across Fife waiting for a space in an additional support classroom, the council said a few children have to travel to access support.

“I think we understand obviously that not all children and young people’s needs can be met in a mainstream classroom,” Education scrutiny convener Kathleen Leslie (Conservative for Burntisland, Kinghorn and Western Kirkcaldy) said.

She said the move to create a new ASN classroom at Strathallan Primary School was a “real positive”.

“I noted that there are no children waiting for ASN provision, which again is a positive for us here in Fife, but obviously the fact is that children are having to travel outwith their area, and there should be a reduction in that,” she added.

The proposed new classroom in Dalgety Bay would enable students with additional support needs from the Inverkeithing High School cluster to attend Dalgety Bay Primary School for support.

Likewise, the new classroom in Kirkcaldy would allow students with additional needs from the Balwearie High School cluster to attend Strathallan Primary School.

According to Fife Education, this would not affect the allocation of resources to meet the needs of mainstream pupils in either primary school.

The public consultation events for these new classrooms will take place in the new year and a final decision on the proposals will be taken at the council’s Cabinet Committee in May 2025.

The first public meeting will take place at Dalgety Bay Primary School on January 23, 2025 from 6pm-7pm.

There will also be drop-in sessions at Strathallan Primary School on January 23, 2025 at 8:45am-9:30 am, 2:45pm-3:30 pm, and from 5pm-6pm.

Another public meeting will be held on January 29, 2025 at Strathallan Primary School from 6pm-7pm

More drop-in sessions will be held at Strathallan Primary School on January 29, 2025 at 8:45am-9:30 am, 2:45pm-3:30 pm, and from 5pm-6pm.