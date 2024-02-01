£2million of green hydrogen funding secured by University of St Andrews

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The grant has come from the Wolfson Foundation.

The Green Hydrogen Accelerator will provide dedicated space for world-leading research into the efficient production of hydrogen from water and its use in energy storage and chemicals production.

The facility, plans for which have been submitted to Fife Council, will consist of an innovation hall, laboratory space and a fenced compound that will house a large-scale electrolyser for green hydrogen production and carbon capture units. The research facility will be built on part of the University's Eden Campus at Guardbridge.

The Green Hydrogen Accelerator would be located at the University of St Andrews' Eden Campus at Guardbridge. (Pic: University of St Andrews)

The £13 million project is the next major step in the vision for the campus, which will become the University’s living lab for innovation, with a range of facilities for the development of the next generation of low carbon technologies.

Derek Watson, University of St Andrews Quaestor and Factor said: “The Wolfson Foundation’s support is a seal of approval of the quality of the pioneering research which takes place in St Andrews. Now, more than ever, the world is looking for ways in which to combat the climate crisis, and our researchers at St Andrews are showing how hydrogen can be part of the solution to that challenge.”

Professor John Irvine, who leads on much of the University’s work around energy storage and hydrogen production, said: “The Green Hydrogen Accelerator will be hugely important in demonstrating how hydrogen can enable our future energy systems. It will provide us with essential research and development space to accelerate the development of these new technologies.”

Dr Paul Webb whose work, known as Power to X, uses hydrogen as a basis for manufacturing fuels and chemicals, said: “To achieve Net Zero targets we must transition from the use of fossil fuels and explore new ways to integrate a future low carbon energy system with carbon recycle for chemicals production. The Green Hydrogen Accelerator will enable ground-breaking research into the production of energy, fuels and chemicals using only water, waste streams and components of air. There is even the potential for creating carbon negative processes that can offset the emissions of sectors more difficult to decarbonise.”

