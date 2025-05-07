Pupils at Fife schools celebrate STEM awards as part of Stemovators

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife schools have taken home prizes at major science competition

Pupils combined forces to showcase their creativity, problem-solving skills, and learning as part of Stemovators, an award-winning STEM outreach programme. Throughout the year, they developed their expertise in science, technology, engineering, and maths, and attended Fife College’s Carnegie Conference Centre to exhibit their projects and compete for prizes.

The STEM Club of the Year went to Kirkcaldy North Primary School. Other awards went to: Carbon Capture and Storage Winner: Pittencrieff Primary School; Runner-up: St Ninian's; Climate Smarter Winner: St. Margaret's; Runner-up: Duloch; STEM Challenge Winner: Echline; Runner-up: Canmore.

Thomas Wild, head of Stemovators said: “The projects, in partnership with our industry funders, inspire pupils and helps them develop valuable skills and knowledge whilst encouraging uptake in STEM subjects and careers. The celebration event is a culmination of the project and gives an opportunity where young people can showcase their innovation and hard work whilst learning more about different career and education pathways.”

Pauline McGeevor, community liaison officer at Shell, Fife NGL said: "By making science fun for children in primary school, we can inspire them to pursue their interests in the future.”