Pupils reach national final of Mandarin speaking competition

A group of talented S3 pupils from Kinross High School have made it through to the final round of the Chinese Bridge Mandarin Speaking Competition for UK Schools, a national-level contest celebrating excellence in Mandarin language learning.

The pupils will travel to London to compete in the final, representing not only their school but also Scotland on a national stage. The competition challenges students to demonstrate their Mandarin language skills through speeches and cultural performances and is recognised as a major event in promoting Chinese language and culture in UK schools.

Headteacher Mrs Brown said: "We are incredibly proud of our pupils’ dedication and achievement. Reaching the national final is a testament to their hard work and the high-quality language education we strive to provide at Kinross High School."

The Chinese Bridge competition is organised by the Centre for Language Education and Cooperation and supported in the UK by the British Council and local Confucius Institutes. The final in London will bring together top young Mandarin learners from across the UK.

The success highlights Kinross High School’s commitment to language learning and international education, and the pupils’ journey is sure to inspire others across the region.

For more information or to support the pupils’ trip to London, please contact [email protected]