Ravenscraig Park pavilion set to be turned into base for outdoor nursery

Ravenscraig Park’s former bowling green pavilion, is to be turned into a base for Dysart Primary School’s outdoor nursery following a concept that originated in Scandinavia.

The building has stood empty for a number of years.

It will now become a hub for the outdoor nursery run through the school .

Councillor Ian Cameron

Parents can apply for their children to enrol at the outdoor nursery where they will spend two or three days per week as part of their full week.

The move has been welcomed by local councillor, Ian Cameron.

The Labour representative for Kirkcaldy East councillor, said: “Dysart kids are in for a great experience!

"What better way to nurture our young children to provide a stimulating, immersive experience in mother nature's own garden.

The former bowling club pavilion at Ravenscraig Park, Kirkcaldy

"This informal teaching environment engages kids fully and at Ravenscraig Park we have, in my opinion, the best park in Kirkcaldy with an arboretum area, plenty grassland, access to the beach, a harbour at one end and a castle at the other.

“The harbour is rich in story and at the castle they can learn about its history using the augmented reality App, In the Footsteps of Kings (free download), which also allows them to play a game of sinking pirate ships which used to sail up from the Isle of May to attack the castle. I foresee some dressing up!

Cllr Cameron said Fife Council is following the Norwegian concept of outdoor nurseries which benefits children in a number of ways.

He said: "The benefits of inspiring the imagination of children in a health outdoor classroom have had many positive outcomes in the development of confident young people.

“The pavilion will be used as a base when there is difficult weather - not snow, cold or rain but high winds when staff and kids can't hear each other which is a health and safety concern.

“This is a dispersed arrangement with Dysart Primary School where some 16 to 24 kids can enrol.

"The community will make more use of the park and the kids will put their stamp on the place for all to enjoy.

"It really is a great initiative.”

