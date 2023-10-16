Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 130 apprenticeship opportunities were offered to students across the region for the 2023/24 academic year, their most ever.

Miles Lagan, head of business development at Fife College, said that the college is “thrilled” to offer the increased number of Modern Apprenticeships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “With the rapid advancements in technology and the need for innovative solutions in various industries, the demand for highly skilled engineers has never been greater.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife College has offered more Modern Apprenticeships than ever before (Pic: Submitted)

“Fife College recognises this demand and is committed to playing a pivotal role in developing the next generation of engineering talent.

“We are therefore thrilled to provide more Modern Apprenticeship opportunities than ever before for local aspiring engineers to gain the skills and experience needed for a successful career in the engineering sector.

Engineering is experiencing a skills shortage as the industry grows. It is estimated by Skills Development Scotland that a further 8,200 people will be needed to fill job openings between 2022 and 2025. Miles said that these apprenticeships will help fill those gaps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These apprenticeships will also play a vital role in addressing the skills gap in the industry while also contributing to the economic growth of our region.”

Billy Scott, key sector manager for Engineering at Skills Development Scotland, said: “The Scottish Engineering & Manufacturing sector is incredibly healthy, with nine consecutive quarters of growth in areas such as Marine, Aerospace, Energy, Space and Rail.