Record number of Modern Apprenticeships offered to Fife students

Fife College has offered a record number of Modern Apprenticeship opportunities for those looking towards a career in Engineering.
By Callum McCormack
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST
More than 130 apprenticeship opportunities were offered to students across the region for the 2023/24 academic year, their most ever.

Miles Lagan, head of business development at Fife College, said that the college is “thrilled” to offer the increased number of Modern Apprenticeships.

He said: “With the rapid advancements in technology and the need for innovative solutions in various industries, the demand for highly skilled engineers has never been greater.

Fife College has offered more Modern Apprenticeships than ever before (Pic: Submitted)Fife College has offered more Modern Apprenticeships than ever before (Pic: Submitted)
“Fife College recognises this demand and is committed to playing a pivotal role in developing the next generation of engineering talent.

“We are therefore thrilled to provide more Modern Apprenticeship opportunities than ever before for local aspiring engineers to gain the skills and experience needed for a successful career in the engineering sector.

Engineering is experiencing a skills shortage as the industry grows. It is estimated by Skills Development Scotland that a further 8,200 people will be needed to fill job openings between 2022 and 2025. Miles said that these apprenticeships will help fill those gaps.

“These apprenticeships will also play a vital role in addressing the skills gap in the industry while also contributing to the economic growth of our region.”

Billy Scott, key sector manager for Engineering at Skills Development Scotland, said: “The Scottish Engineering & Manufacturing sector is incredibly healthy, with nine consecutive quarters of growth in areas such as Marine, Aerospace, Energy, Space and Rail.

“Apprenticeships in the sector offer people the chance to work, earn and learn skills that are in demand and employers need.”

