Record year for Modern Apprenticeships at Fife College

More than 400 new Modern Apprentices will start earning while learning with Fife College this year.

Apprentices across a wide range of sectors – including Automotive, Business, Childcare, Construction, Engineering, Healthcare, and Life Sciences – will join the College over the course of 25/26 to kick-start their careers.

This milestone comes as Fife College secured the largest Modern Apprenticeship (MA) contract in its history, underlining its commitment to developing skills and supporting workforce growth across the region.

Earlier this year, Skills Development Scotland confirmed Modern Apprenticeship allocations for 2025/26, awarding 438 new places to Fife College, bringing the total number of apprentices supported by the College this academic year to more than 1,200. Valued at almost £2.5 million, the 2025/26 allocation is one of Scotland’s most significant Modern Apprenticeship programmes, designed to help even more local employers strengthen their workforce and develop future talent.

Engineering continues to be a key focus for Fife College, with 135 apprentices starting their Modern Apprenticeships this year. In June, the College partnered with Navantia UK to deliver an information session for engineering students, highlighting career opportunities and apprenticeship pathways within the company.

Twenty-six applicants competed for 14 roles, with Navantia appointing 15 apprentices due to the high calibre of candidates. All started their apprenticeships this year and returned to Fife College to complete their training, ensuring a seamless transition from recruitment through to skills development. This partnership has become a model for success, with other employers seeking to replicate the approach and strengthen talent pipelines.

Louise MacDonald, Head of Apprenticeships & Workbased Learning at Fife College, said:

“We are delighted to welcome over 400 new Modern Apprentices this year, bringing the total number of apprentices supported by Fife College to a record high.

“By collaborating with over 340 employers, we’re not only expanding opportunities but also ensuring our apprentices gain high-quality, relevant training. This prepares local talent to enter the workforce with in-demand skills, supporting both their personal career journeys and the growth of our regional economy.

“We wish all our new apprentices every success as they begin this exciting next chapter at Fife College.”

Matt Smith, Navantia UK General Manager, Methil, said: “We are delighted to welcome our latest group of apprentices to Navantia UK as we develop our workforce to deliver our future programmes. Over the years, our relationship with Fife College has grown, and we look forward to their ongoing support and collaboration.”

For more information about Fife College and its apprenticeship programmes, visit the College website's apprenticeship pages.