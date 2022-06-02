Scholarship boost for almost 150 students at Fife College

The awards, which range from £50 to £300, will help them to buy equipment and resources as well as giving them some much-needed help and recognition for their hard work and commitment.

They were presented in person by Cecilia Russell and Alice Croal from the trust to a number of this year’s recipients at a special event held at the college’s Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline.

Recipients included Nicola Brown from Kirkcaldy, plans to use her award to purchase a new laptop. She is studying for an HNC in administration and information technology.

Some of the winners of scholarships at Fife College

Nicola was inspired to return to education after her daughter became the first person in their family to go to university..She said: “I was thrilled to learn of my award and I am deeply appreciative of the support. I plan on spending the money on a new laptop so I am not sharing one with my daughter.

“After being made redundant seven years ago from a retail role, I decided to change my career to administration and managed to get a role within Fife Council but have been unable to progress due to having no administration qualification.”

Jordan Gunn (Buckhaven) with Cecilia Russell from the Russell Trust

Professional cookery student Jordan Gunn. from Buckhaven, said:

“This money will be going towards more resources that will benefit my studies at college and help me pursue a career in the cookery business.”

The Russell Trust was set up in the memory of Patrick Russell who died in action during World War II - through this, the former Tullis Russell paper company, which was based in Glenrothes, has supported a large number of local charities and educational institutions over the years.

Lyn Gold, scholarship and alumni engagement lead at Fife College, said: ““For over 20 years, the Russell Trust has been supporting our students.