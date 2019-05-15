Scholarship helps Fife student take her studies to the next level

A Fife College student has been awarded a scholarship fund which aims to help students progress their studies to HND level.

Steph Rook, from Glenrothes, was the recipient of the scholarship fund, donated by Andy Dalziell and awarded through the Adam Smith Foundation,

Steph (36) was presented with her award at the college’s Dunfermline campus by blateral integration consultant and neuro-developmental practitioner, Dr Andy Dalziell.

Andy’s scholarship, which is open to those studying HNCs in Childcare, Healthcare or Social Care, aims to help students progress their studies to HND level by offering funds for resources as well as the opportunity to undertake a work placement.

Steph, who previously completed a Geography and Environmental Sciences degree at the University of Dundee, returned to higher education this year, enrolling in HNC Childcare Practice.

She said: “I am delighted to be awarded this scholarship from Andy. For me the most amazing part of the scholarship is the opportunity to be mentored and supported by someone like Andy. My hope is that the young people I work with in the future will get the benefit from the experiences I get through this scholarship.”

Steph will start her HND later this year at the college’s Kirkcaldy campus. She then plans to go on to be a pupil support assistant and possibly undertake a postgraduate degree in teaching.

Dr Dalziell said: “Steph’s commitment to her profession and to her family, particularly her young son, absolutely shone through in both her application and her interview. She has a fantastic work ethic and has shown amazing ‘stickability’ already in her personal and professional journey.

“Steph is absolutely deserving of the scholarship and I look forward to supporting her as she takes the next steps in her journey.”

Dr Dalziell and his company, Andy Dalziell Ltd, specialise in providing specific home-based intervention programmes for infants, children, adolescents, and adults who have learning and/or behavioural difficulties, developmental delay, or individuals who are under-achieving.

This is the second year he has offered a scholarship through the Adam Smith Foundation.

Gaynor Jamieson, trust fundraiser, said: “We really couldn’t have found anyone more deserving for this year’s award - Steph’s application was not only the best for this scholarship but it was probably one of the best of the almost 800 we have received for all scholarships this year. She is thoroughly deserving of Andy’s scholarship.”