School holidays in Fife Council area 2022
Pupils at schools across Fife are set return this week after the Easter break, but when will they next be out of the classroom?
By Fiona Dobie
Monday, 18th April 2022, 12:30 pm
Here’s the details for the remainder of the 2021/22 session and up until Christmas in the 2022/23 session, according to the latest details provided by Fife Council.
May holiday: Monday, May 2, 2022
In service day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Friday, June 3, 2022
Public holiday: Monday, June 6, 2022
Summer holiday: Friday, July 1 – Tuesday, August 16, 2022
October holiday: Monday, October 10 – Friday, October 21, 2022
In service: Friday, November 18, 2022
Christmas holidays: Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Wednesday, January 4, 2023