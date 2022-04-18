School holidays in Fife Council area 2022

Pupils at schools across Fife are set return this week after the Easter break, but when will they next be out of the classroom?

By Fiona Dobie
Monday, 18th April 2022, 12:30 pm
Schools are going back after the Easter break. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Here’s the details for the remainder of the 2021/22 session and up until Christmas in the 2022/23 session, according to the latest details provided by Fife Council.

May holiday: Monday, May 2, 2022

In service day: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Friday, June 3, 2022

Public holiday: Monday, June 6, 2022

Summer holiday: Friday, July 1 – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

October holiday: Monday, October 10 – Friday, October 21, 2022

In service: Friday, November 18, 2022

Christmas holidays: Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Wednesday, January 4, 2023

