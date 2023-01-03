News you can trust since 1871
School holidays in Fife Council area for 2023

Pupils at schools across Fife are set to return this week after the festive break, but when will they next be out of the classroom on holiday?

By Fiona Dobie
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

For those looking to get the dates in their new diaries and plan ahead, here’s the details of holidays and in service days for the full year, according to the latest details provided by Fife Council.

Christmas holiday: Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Wednesday, January 4, 2023

In service day: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Schools are going back after the summer break. Pic: Michael Gillen.
February holiday: Thursday, February 16, 2023 – Friday, February 17, 2023

Easter holiday: Friday, March 31, 2023 – Friday, April 14, 2023

Public holiday: Monday, May 1, 2023

Public holiday: Monday, June 5, 2023

In service day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Summer holiday: Monday, July 3, 2023 – Tuesday, August 15, 2023

October holiday: Monday, October 9 – Friday, October 20, 2023

In service day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Christmas holiday: Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Wednesday, January 3, 2024