School holidays in Fife Council area for 2023
Pupils at schools across Fife are set to return this week after the festive break, but when will they next be out of the classroom on holiday?
For those looking to get the dates in their new diaries and plan ahead, here’s the details of holidays and in service days for the full year, according to the latest details provided by Fife Council.
Christmas holiday: Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Wednesday, January 4, 2023
In service day: Wednesday, February 15, 2023
February holiday: Thursday, February 16, 2023 – Friday, February 17, 2023
Easter holiday: Friday, March 31, 2023 – Friday, April 14, 2023
Public holiday: Monday, May 1, 2023
Public holiday: Monday, June 5, 2023
In service day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Summer holiday: Monday, July 3, 2023 – Tuesday, August 15, 2023
October holiday: Monday, October 9 – Friday, October 20, 2023
In service day: Friday, November 10, 2023
Christmas holiday: Thursday, December 21, 2023 – Wednesday, January 3, 2024