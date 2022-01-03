School holidays in the Fife Council area

Schools are set to go back in Fife after the festive break. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Here’s the details for the remainder of the 2021/22 session and up until Christmas in the 2022/23 session, according to the latest details provided by Fife Council.

Christmas and New Year Holidays: Until Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

In service day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

February holiday: Thursday, February 17 and Friday, February 18, 2022

Easter holidays: Monday, April 4 – Friday, April 15, 2022

May holiday: Monday, May 2, 2022

In service day: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Friday, June 3, 2022

Public holiday: Monday, June 6, 2022

Summer holiday: Friday, July 1 – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

October holiday: Monday, October 10 – Friday, October 21, 2022

In service: Friday, November 18, 2022

Christmas holidays: Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.