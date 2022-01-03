School holidays in the Fife Council area
Pupils at schools across Fife are set to return this week after the festive break, but when will they next be out of the classroom?
Here’s the details for the remainder of the 2021/22 session and up until Christmas in the 2022/23 session, according to the latest details provided by Fife Council.
Christmas and New Year Holidays: Until Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
In service day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
February holiday: Thursday, February 17 and Friday, February 18, 2022
Easter holidays: Monday, April 4 – Friday, April 15, 2022
May holiday: Monday, May 2, 2022
In service day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Friday, June 3, 2022
Public holiday: Monday, June 6, 2022
Summer holiday: Friday, July 1 – Tuesday, August 16, 2022
October holiday: Monday, October 10 – Friday, October 21, 2022
In service: Friday, November 18, 2022
Christmas holidays: Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Wednesday, January 4, 2023