School holidays in the Fife Council area

Pupils at schools across Fife are set to return this week after the festive break, but when will they next be out of the classroom?

By Fiona Dobie
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 4:30 pm
Schools are set to go back in Fife after the festive break. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Here’s the details for the remainder of the 2021/22 session and up until Christmas in the 2022/23 session, according to the latest details provided by Fife Council.

Christmas and New Year Holidays: Until Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

In service day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

February holiday: Thursday, February 17 and Friday, February 18, 2022

Easter holidays: Monday, April 4 – Friday, April 15, 2022

May holiday: Monday, May 2, 2022

In service day: Thursday, May 5, 2022

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Friday, June 3, 2022

Public holiday: Monday, June 6, 2022

Summer holiday: Friday, July 1 – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

October holiday: Monday, October 10 – Friday, October 21, 2022

In service: Friday, November 18, 2022

Christmas holidays: Thursday, December 22, 2022 – Wednesday, January 4, 2023

