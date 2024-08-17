Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As pupils across the Kingdom prepare to return to lessons after their summer break, when will they next be out of the classroom?

With the start of a new school year, here’s the details of holidays and in service days for the area for the 2024/25 session, according to the latest details provided by Falkirk Council.

Summer holiday: Monday, July 1 – Friday, August 16

In service days: Monday, August 19 – Tuesday, August 20

As the schools prepare to return for a new academic year, here's a note of the holidays for the 2024/25 session. Picture: Michael Gillen

October holiday: Monday, October 7 – Friday, October 18

In service day: Friday, November 15

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 23, 2024 – Friday, January 3, 2025

In service day: Wednesday, February 12

February holiday: Thursday, February 13 – Friday, February 14

Easter holiday: Monday, April 7 – Friday, April 18

May holiday: Monday, May 5

Local holiday: Monday, June 2

In service day: Tuesday, June 3

Summer holiday: Friday, July 4 – Friday, August 15