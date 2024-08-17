School holidays in the Fife Council area for the 2024/25 session

As pupils across the Kingdom prepare to return to lessons after their summer break, when will they next be out of the classroom?

With the start of a new school year, here’s the details of holidays and in service days for the area for the 2024/25 session, according to the latest details provided by Falkirk Council.

Summer holiday: Monday, July 1 – Friday, August 16

In service days: Monday, August 19 – Tuesday, August 20

As the schools prepare to return for a new academic year, here's a note of the holidays for the 2024/25 session. Picture: Michael GillenAs the schools prepare to return for a new academic year, here's a note of the holidays for the 2024/25 session. Picture: Michael Gillen
October holiday: Monday, October 7 – Friday, October 18

In service day: Friday, November 15

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 23, 2024 – Friday, January 3, 2025

In service day: Wednesday, February 12

February holiday: Thursday, February 13 – Friday, February 14

Easter holiday: Monday, April 7 – Friday, April 18

May holiday: Monday, May 5

Local holiday: Monday, June 2

In service day: Tuesday, June 3

Summer holiday: Friday, July 4 – Friday, August 15

