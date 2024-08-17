School holidays in the Fife Council area for the 2024/25 session
With the start of a new school year, here’s the details of holidays and in service days for the area for the 2024/25 session, according to the latest details provided by Falkirk Council.
Summer holiday: Monday, July 1 – Friday, August 16
In service days: Monday, August 19 – Tuesday, August 20
October holiday: Monday, October 7 – Friday, October 18
In service day: Friday, November 15
Christmas holiday: Monday, December 23, 2024 – Friday, January 3, 2025
In service day: Wednesday, February 12
February holiday: Thursday, February 13 – Friday, February 14
Easter holiday: Monday, April 7 – Friday, April 18
May holiday: Monday, May 5
Local holiday: Monday, June 2
In service day: Tuesday, June 3
Summer holiday: Friday, July 4 – Friday, August 15
