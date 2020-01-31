School to get high-tech labs after securing science grant

Kinross High School plans to create a Centre for Scientific Excellence after securing a major grant.

The school was awarded £32,000 from the Wolfson Foundation, with the science department planning to use the funds to create four high-tech laboratory areas which will comprise of a microscopy classroom, a digital laboratory, an analytical laboratory and a microbiology area.

These additions will allow young people studying science at Kinross High School access to state-of-the-art equipment and the chance to take their exploration of cutting-edge science to a whole new level.

The faculty’s impressive exam results and the progress of its pupils made the school eligible to apply and were ultimately contributing factors in successfully securing the grant.

Sarah Brown, head teacher and former chemistry teacher, said: “Science continues to be a popular and exciting subject choice for young people at Kinross High School.

“I am delighted that the Wolfson Foundation has been able to support our ambition to become a centre of excellence for science.”

The foundation awards grants to a range of education and science schemes with the fundamental aim of improving the civic health of society.

Paul Ramsbottom, chief executive of the Wolfson Foundation, added: “Kinross High School is an ambitious secondary school with an impressive science track-record. We are pleased to support its aspiration to encourage students to learn sciences in a modern learning environment.”