Schools across Fife gear up for Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel

Over 30 Fife primary schools are taking part in Sustrans’ Big Walk and Wheel 2025 competition.

The annual competition, taking place from March 24 – April 4 this year, inspires pupils to make active journeys to school, improve air quality in their neighbourhood, and discover how these changes benefit their world.

Schools are ranked across the UK in 3 categories: very small school, small school, and large school. They can win accolades for their current levels of active travel to school and incentives to continue with their active travel planning and activities.

Fife schools can register to take part with Sustrans.

Last year’s Fife winners were: Very Small School – Strathmiglo Primary School; Small School – Falkland Primary School and Large School – Dalgety Bay Primary School.

Councillor Altany Craik, Spokesperson for Finance, Economy, and Strategic Planning, said: “We are very excited for this year’s Big Walk and Wheel event and wish all our participating Fife schools the best of luck!

"Our staff and pupils work hard to encourage active travel to and from school, embedding healthy habits like sustainable travel into their lives at a young age. Active travel is healthier, greener and can save families money, which is why it plays a key role in our Local Transport Strategy.

“We are committed to encouraging people to take part in active travel for a healthier, greener, and more affordable lifestyle.”