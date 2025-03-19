Schools across Fife gear up for Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel

By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Mar 2025, 06:54 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 06:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Over 30 Fife primary schools are taking part in Sustrans’ Big Walk and Wheel 2025 competition.

The annual competition, taking place from March 24 – April 4 this year, inspires pupils to make active journeys to school, improve air quality in their neighbourhood, and discover how these changes benefit their world.

Schools are ranked across the UK in 3 categories: very small school, small school, and large school. They can win accolades for their current levels of active travel to school and incentives to continue with their active travel planning and activities.

Fife schools can register to take part with Sustrans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Over 30 schools in Fife have signed up for this year's Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel.placeholder image
Over 30 schools in Fife have signed up for this year's Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel.

Last year’s Fife winners were: Very Small School – Strathmiglo Primary School; Small School – Falkland Primary School and Large School – Dalgety Bay Primary School.

Councillor Altany Craik, Spokesperson for Finance, Economy, and Strategic Planning, said: “We are very excited for this year’s Big Walk and Wheel event and wish all our participating Fife schools the best of luck!

"Our staff and pupils work hard to encourage active travel to and from school, embedding healthy habits like sustainable travel into their lives at a young age. Active travel is healthier, greener and can save families money, which is why it plays a key role in our Local Transport Strategy.

“We are committed to encouraging people to take part in active travel for a healthier, greener, and more affordable lifestyle.”

Related topics:SchoolsFife

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice