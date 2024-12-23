Science scholarships awarded to Fife College students in memory of Angela Stewart-Grant

From left, Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, Adel Olivier, Toni Sneddon, Oscar Baker, Neve Stewart and Yvonne Bayne, Health & Life Sciences Partnerships Manager at Fife College

Four students at Fife College received an early Christmas present after being awarded a scholarship in recognition of their commitment to their studies.

The students, who are all studying Applied Science courses, were selected for the Angela Stewart-Grant Scholarship.

Established in memory of Angela, a dedicated science student from Brechin who sadly passed away from bowel cancer in 1999 at the age of 23, the scholarship has been supporting students at the college for 25 years.

Created by Angela’s mum, Sandra, the scholarship was designed to give hard-working students a little extra money to support their studies and enjoy a well-deserved treat. Sadly, Sandra also passed away a few years ago, but thanks to a generous donation in her will, as well as contributions from college staff, the scholarship has continued to thrive.

This year’s recipients were Neve Stewart, Toni Sneddon, Adel Olivier, and Oscar Baker. As the final students to benefit from the long-running scholarship, they received a share of £2000. The students plan to use their awards to support their studies and, in keeping with Angela’s wishes, treat themselves during the festive period.

To further honour Angela's memory and celebrate her legacy, the science lab at the college’s new Dunfermline City Campus will be named after her, ensuring her inspirational story continues to motivate students for generations to come.

Lyn Gold, Scholarship and Alumni Engagement Lead at Fife College, said: “Angela and her family would be thrilled that this scholarship, set up in her name, has supported students for so many years. It’s been a real privilege to see how the scholarship has transformed lives and created lasting opportunities for students.

“Angela’s legacy, and the dedication of her mum Sandra and the staff who contributed and fundraised, have left an indelible mark on Fife College and the students who have been fortunate to benefit from their generosity.”

Fife College’s new Dunfermline City Campus, which will open in the 2025/26 academic year, is part of the new Dunfermline Learning Campus – an innovative and collaborative project that will bring together the College, Woodmill High School, and St Columba’s RC in one purpose-built site.