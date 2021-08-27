Shannon was successful in the Scottish Student Sports (SSS) Inclusive Awards category, which celebrated individuals or clubs that made a significant effort to make their club more accessible and available to everyone.

She was given the award after helping to set-up the ‘Best Foot Forward Rosyth’ club, which gives College students and members of the community a chance to get outside, meet new people and stay active while walking in and around the Rosyth area.

The group is an extension of the Best Foot Forward Dunfermline which has been going for some years, and together with them Shannon created hour long walk routes around Rosyth. Since being established in March this year over 300 people have taken part.

Shannon with the Rosyth walking group.

Rather than award medals to each of the awards recipients, SSS have planted a tree with each winners name on it in their grove of trees in the Scottish Highlands as part of our new collaboration with TreesForLife.

Speaking after her award win, Shannon said: “Being a walk leader for the Best Foot Forward group has been so much fun and helps so many people, so to be recognised for this is amazing.

“Best Foot Forward has done a lot of good work over so many years in Dunfermline & now in Rosyth in making sure that as many people as possible get the chance to socialise and stay active during what’s been a difficult time for all of us.

“I have been on some stunning walks in all kinds of weather since March, and I’m so happy that the hundreds of people who have joined us since then have enjoyed being part of it.”

Fife College Vice-Principal Dorothee Leslie said: “Huge congratulations to Shannon on winning this fantastic award. At the College we're looking to do all we can to boost the health and wellbeing of our students, and walking is a great way of doing this. I want to thank her on behalf of everyone she has helped over the past few months."

