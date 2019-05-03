Sir Ian McGeechan to be honoured at St Andrews summer graduation

More than 1900 students from across the world will gather at the University of St Andrews this June for summer graduation.

The summer graduation will also see ten distinguished individuals from the worlds of science, art, sport and literature honoured.

Graduates from over 80 countries including Scotland, China, Nigeria, Germany and the USA, to name just a few, will receive their academic awards in the Younger Hall from June 24-28.

Former Scottish Rugby and Lions head coach Sir Ian McGeechan, the director of the Tate Modern, Frances Morris and physicist, author and broadcaster Professor Jim Al-Khalili OBE are among the distinguished individuals to receive honorary degrees at this summer’s graduation ceremonies.

Other people being honoured include Dr Gillian Tett, chairman of Editorial Board (US) and editor-at-large at the Financial Times, writing weekly columns covering a range of economic, financial, political and social issues; Joyce McMillan, theatre critic of The Scotsman, who also writes a political and social commentary column for the paper; professor Lesley Yellowlees CBE BSc PhD HonFRSC FRSE, president of the Royal Society of Chemistry from 2012-14, and first female president in 175 years; and professor Dame Elizabeth Nneka Anionwu DBE CBE FRCN FQNI PhD, emeritus professor of Nursing at the University of West London.

Sir Ian McGeechan will be the first to be honoured on June 24.