Small rural Fife school celebrates best ever year in national competition

Pupils at a small Fife school are celebrating their most successful year yet in a national competition.

Each year, youngsters at Craigrothie Primary School enter the Primary Engineer's competition, 'If you were an engineer, what would you do?" which is open to all pupils aged three to 19.

They have to identify a problem, invent a solution and produce an annotated diagram of their design. Alongside this, they also write a persuasive letter to the judging panel explaining their idea.

​Every entry is assessed by an engineering professional and given a grade - pass, merit, distinction or distinction shortlisted - and each child then receives a certificate with their name and grade.

Pupils at Craigrothie Primary with their certificates (Pic: Submitted)

Over the years, many pupils from the rural school near Cupar have been extremely successful, with highly commended winners, winners and an overall winner whose design was made into a prototype. This year, the pupils had their most successful year yet. All 24 who attend the school achieved 'distinction shortlisted', with four being chosen as a winner for their age group across east central Scotland.

Huge congratulations to Joe Henderson (P1), Louis Greenfield (P2), Stevie Simpson (P5) and Rachel Coggle (P7) who recently received their winners award and certificate at a special ceremony held at Dundee University.

Rachel’s design was also awarded the additional accolade of the judges’ award' - her “X-Ray Lambing Goggles and Gloves” stood out among the entires.

Rachel said: "Lambing season can be busy on the farm, and making sure all the baby lambs are safe and healthy is very important, so these lambing goggles and gloves, allow you to see what’s happening instead of just feeling to help assist in delivering a health little lamb".

Mrs. Cloy, headteacher, expressed her pride in the pupils’ accomplishments, saying, “We are incredibly proud of our pupils and their achievements. Every child from P1 through to P7 submitted an entry, and it is wonderful to see their efforts recognised in this way, truly exemplifying our school motto of ‘small school, big ambition.’”