Spring arrives at St Andrews thanks to housebuilder’s school donation

Pupils at Lawhead Primary School in St Andrews have welcomed the spring months with a recent flower planting session and donation of gardening equipment from David Wilson Homes.

The school’s Eco Group, which includes 19 pupils from P4-P6, was gifted a selection of flower seeds, watering cans, trowels, rakes and gloves to help them hone their gardening skills and celebrate the change in season during the session on Monday, March 31.

The housebuilder also donated £250 on behalf of the group to Marie Curie’s March Daffodil appeal – the flower synonymous with spring.

Mrs Simpson, Eco Group Leader, said: “It was lovely to have the opportunity to use the gardening equipment that David Wilson Homes gifted to the school, allowing pupils to plant up the large tyre flower beds whilst also enjoying the sunshine. We all very much look forward to watching and tending to the flowers.”

Lawhead Primary School pupils take part in spring planting with David Wilson Homes.

Lorraine Paterson, Sales Director at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes East Scotland, said: “Moving into spring, we wanted to involve pupils local to where we build in an activity that would celebrate the change in season but also help them improve skills. When we heard that Lawhead Primary School had their own Eco Group we knew this was the perfect fit for doing some flower planting.

“Gardening is an activity that has been proven to be good for your mental health and one that allows you to get plenty of fresh air while you work. We hope the pupils enjoyed the flower planting and that they can continue to use the donated equipment to improve their gardening skills throughout the year.”

Lawhead Primary School is a local catchment school for David Wilson Homes East Scotland’s DWH @ St Andrews development. Three and four-bedroom homes start at £356,995.

