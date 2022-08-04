SQA Exam Results 2022: Support at hand for Fife pupils

Students will receive the results of their Nationals, Highers and Advanced Highers that day allowing them to take the next step on their learning journey, whatever that may be.

After the last two years of disruption to learning due to the pandemic, there will no doubt be nervous anticipation among many as they await the envelope dropping through the letter box, or for those who have signed up for them, the text or email dropping into their inboxes.

2022 brought a return to formal national exams, supported by a package of measures designed to address the disruption to learning and teaching experienced, while maintaining standards.

In addition, SQA says it has adopted “a more generous approach” to grading to help ensure fairness to learners, in recognition of the fact those preparing for and sitting exams have done so in very different circumstances from those who sat exams in 2019, having experienced disruption to their learning over two academic years.

However, the exam body said learners can be confident the qualifications they receive are credible and fair, and they reflect the knowledge, understanding and skills they have acquired through their hard work in challenging circumstances.

They also said colleges, universities and employers can be confident that standards and integrity have been maintained.

Robert Fraser, SQA Liaison Manager, said: “I want to thank candidates throughout Fife for their hard work and dedication in preparing for and sitting their exams and assessments.

Expert career advisers will be on hand to offer worried pupils, parents and carers support.

"Learners can have confidence in their grades and be proud of what they have accomplished.

“I also want to thank all the teaching and support staff who have gone to exceptional lengths to support learners and help them achieve their results.

"It is thanks to them that candidates are able to reach their full potential.

“I encourage anyone who has any queries or needs advice come Results Day, to call the helplines where dedicated members of staff will be happy to help and guide you.”

Results day can be a real mix of emotions for some, and there are people available to offer advice and support to those receiving their certificates.

Skills Development Scotland will be opening its dedicated helpline – 0808 100 8000 – offering impartial career advice.

Now in its 30th year, the helpline will be staffed by more than 50 expert careers advisers, who are on hand to offer advice about options including colleges and universities, Confirmation and Clearing, apprenticeships, jobs or even volunteering.

The free advice line will be open from 8am to 8pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 9am to 5pm from Thursday, August 11 to Wednesday, August 17, excluding weekends.

Sharon McIntyre, head of career information, advice and guidance operations, said: “We know that receiving results has been a very different experience for young people and their families over the last couple of years, and although a sense of normality prevails, there is still a lot of anxiety and uncertainty at this time for pupils, parents and carers.

"It’s important to reassure people that whatever their results are, our advisers are there to provide support and expert advice on their many options, no matter where you are in Scotland.”

The SQA’s candidate advice line – 0345 279 1000 – will be open from 8am to 6pm to answer questions about learners’ certificates on Tuesday.

From Wednesday, August 10 to Tuesday, August 16, excluding weekends, it will be open from 8.30am to 5pm.

Young people can appeal their grade for National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher courses if their final result is lower than the grade their school, college or training provider expected.