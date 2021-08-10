The rectors of St Andrew’s RC High and Kirkcaldy High have congratulated their pupils on their results.

The move comes as formal exams were cancelled for the second year running due to Covid-19 with grades based on teachers’ judgement.

A spokesman for Fife Council’s education and children’s services also revealed that overall young people in Fife have increased their A passes at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher passes since last year and since 2019.

Pictured with Mr Callaghan, headteacher, are newly appointed Head Boy and Head Girl, Daniel Martin and Hanna Waciega, who achieved five and six A passes respectively in their Higher courses last year.

Nationally the percentage of pupils achieving A grades hit a record high this year as the pass rate for Scottish school qualifications dropped slightly.

The percentage of pupils achieving A to C grades in their Highers fell from 89.3% in 2020 to 87.3% in 2021.

But that total is still significantly above the 75% pass rate from 2019, and a record high number of awards overall.

Patrick Callaghan, headteacher at St Andrew’s RC High, said: “Given all that our families have had to cope with over the last year and a half I am pleased to see the achievements of our pupils, based on the evidence of their work last session.

Derek Allan, rector of Kirkcaldy High.

"Credit to all the staff of St Andrew’s and all our families for their hard work in supporting our young people in their learning this past year, given the difficulties. As with all schools, staff and pupils have had to work in different ways to allow the very best in learning and teaching to continue and I am very appreciative of all the efforts that have been made.”

Derek Allan, rector, Kirkcaldy High School, said: “Congratulations to all our young people who managed to endure the 2021 SQA certification process and have had their results confirmed. It was school year like no other with a very difficult and stressful regime of internal assessment being put in place to validate teacher judgements.

"The usual rhythm of the academic year was broken by school closures and many of our candidates had to handle periods of illness, self isolation or teacher absence.

“Despite all these obstacles, we have hundreds of young people here who have done their very best. Our S4 results are more or less in line with we would typically expect. In S5/6 we've probably identifying a bit of improvement and we certainly saw a great deal of hard work going into preparation for the assessments at "Higher". Very well done to all of them.”

Councillor Craig Walker, convenor of the education and children's services sub-committee said: "Today is not what we usually expect from results day, as most young people will already know their results from their schools, but we should take the time to celebrate the successes nonetheless.

"Our young people have done exceptionally well despite the disruption of lockdowns, home learning, self-isolation - not to mention the huge changes to the assessment process.

"Even with these challenges the young people of Fife have increased their A passes at National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher passes since last year and since 2019."

