SQA exam results: Praise for Fife pupils and staff as results day arrives

Pupils across Fife, including these ones from Auchmuty, were celebrating after receiving their exam results today.

Results day has seen brown envelopes drop through letterboxes and texts and emails pop into inboxes across the Kingdom.

This year saw the return of traditional exams for the first time since 2019 with the Covid-19 pandemic causing disruption to pupils’ learning and the exam diet over the past few years.

Initial analysis of the results for Fife’s schools show there has been an increase in the number of pupils sitting exams, as well as an increase in the grades being achieved, compared to before the pandemic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured with Mr Callaghan, St Andrew's RC High's headteacher, are newly appointed Head Boy and Head Girl, Niall McCorquodale and Eileen Elias who together achieved eleven passes in their Higher exams.

Headteachers from three of Kirkcaldy’s secondary schools have praised pupils for their continued hard work and dedication during challenging times over the last few years.

Derek Allan, retiring rector of Kirkcaldy High School, congratulated all those students who have achieved the grades they were hoping for.

He continued: “With it being the first actual exam diet in three years, this will be a very strange experience for our candidates.

"It has also been an exceptionally difficult and stressful time, with disrupted learning, ‘lockdown’, significant teacher absence, restrictions on certain learning activities and the climate of apprehension and anxiety which we’ve all felt right across society.

Kirkcaldy High School's retiring headteacher Derek Allan praised pupils for their hard work in such challenging times. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"Some will be disappointed by their grades, but they should be reassured that if they have genuinely tried their best in those very strained circumstances, then no one can ask for more than that.

“For most of our candidates there will be further opportunities to progress or improve.

"Whatever happens, always remember that there is no wrong path to success and nobody should be defined by how they do in any formal exam.

“Attitude, hard work and resilience will always be more important than paper qualifications.

"At this time, overall trends are difficult to track without a much deeper analysis, but it looks like the S4 results are slightly up on last year, whereas S5 are down a bit.

"Teachers will study the data over the next few weeks and take what lessons they can from that.

"It's only right to recognise the achievement of those who have done particularly well this year and I would like to give a wee "shout out" to Kaitlin Hunter, who gained 8 A passes at N5, Hanna Bengagi and Callum Husband, each with 5 A pass Highers.

"Top of the class was our joint dux Logan Piotrowicz with 3 A passes at Advanced Higher.

"In other words, these young people could not have done any better.

"Very well done to them all, and good luck to all our young people for the future, especially to those now moving on to new things.”

At Viewforth High School, headteacher Lisa Moore had similar praise for her pupils: “As always, I’m incredibly proud of the young people of Viewforth High School and I’m very pleased with our SQA exam results this year.

“Our pupils have worked so hard over the last two years to achieve success, despite the many challenges they have faced including lockdowns, remote learning and staff absence.

"For those young people who received the exam results they were hoping for, well done and I hope you are feeling very proud of yourself, your hard work has paid off.

"Unfortunately, there are always some young people who will be feeling disappointed, please don’t worry as we are here to support you and remember there is no wrong path to achieving success.”

And Patrick Callaghan, headteacher of St Andrew’s RC High School, expressed his congratulations to students on their exam success.

He said: "I am particularly proud of our pupils given the disruptions over the past year – with both pupil and staff absences higher than ever - and the fact that these were the first SQA exams since 2019.

"Well done for the hard work that went into the preparations. I am pleased to see the achievements of our pupils and no doubt there will be many happy pupils and families across our catchment area of east and north Fife once again this year.

“I pay tribute too to all the staff of St Andrew’s and all our families for their hard work in supporting our young people in their learning this past year.

"Efforts have been incredible to ensure our pupils were ready for their exams with study support opportunities and our traditional masterclasses before the actual exams.

“This year’s results are being examined in detail now and will form the baseline now for continued focus and potential improvements in the future.

“St Andrew’s pupils should be proud of their successes to date with many now going on to college, university, into employment and other positive destinations.

“Pupils returning on Wednesday, August 17 have a good foundation now in their learning journey and for future success and will continue to be challenged to be the best they can be.”

Looking at results from across the region, Maria Lloyd, head of education and children’s services (secondary schools and specialist support), for Fife Council said: “Our preliminary analysis of this year’s results – before the appeals process takes place – shows even more young people sitting exams than in previous years.

"When we compared this year’s result to those in previous exam based assessment cycles – the years before the pandemic – the overall numbers of awards being achieved by Fife’s young people and the pass rates have increased.

"There has also been an improvement in the quality of grades being achieved, with a greater improvement being seen for those achieving grade A passes this year.

"This is thanks to the hard work put in by the students, but also to the school staff and their parents and carers who have helped them through one of the most difficult times in history, and I’m so proud of everything they have achieved.

"These results are a cumulative result of dedication from staff from nursery through to primary school and into secondary school.”

For those unsure of their next steps after receiving their exam results, the Skills Development Scotland Results Helpline is open for any pupil, or parent/carer to call and speak to an advisor.