This summer’s cohort included 73 returning students from the Classes of 2020 and 2021 who missed in-person ceremonies due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and golfing great Sam Torrance, who was awarded the LLD (Doctor of Laws). Responding to a speech given in his honour at the University’s Younger Hall, Sam said: “What a platform you’ve found yourself on here – I don’t think there’s a better university in the world to start your life from.”