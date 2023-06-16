St Andrews Graduations 2023
Around 2000 University of St Andrews students from almost 90 countries crossed the Younger Hall stage to receive their academic degrees this week.
By Andrew O'Brien
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 13:38 BST
This summer’s cohort included 73 returning students from the Classes of 2020 and 2021 who missed in-person ceremonies due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and golfing great Sam Torrance, who was awarded the LLD (Doctor of Laws). Responding to a speech given in his honour at the University’s Younger Hall, Sam said: “What a platform you’ve found yourself on here – I don’t think there’s a better university in the world to start your life from.”
