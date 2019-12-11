St Andrews school campus put on the market

The Madras College Kilrymont campus has been put on the market.

Pupils are expected to move into the new Madras College in time for the 2021/22 academic year.

As a result of the relocation, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is now marketing the secondary school campus, which has been listed since 2007.

The company says that Kilrymont campus represents a rare opportunity for a developer to acquire a significant development site within St Andrews.

The 15.5 acres site includes the ‘B’ listed Madras College buildings, comprising the 109,764 sq ft school and its 15,672 sq ft sports hall, associated car parking, playing fields and amenity space.

Jonathan Reid, partner in Shepherd’s Dundee office, said: “This site is identified in the Fife Local Development Plan for educational purposes, reflecting its current use. Its northern boundary may vary depending upon final layout of development and accommodation of existing pitches for Greyfriars Primary to the immediate north.

“The buildings are category ‘B’ listed. A design and development framework identifying key design and development principles that should be considered for any re-use or redevelopment proposal will be made available to all interested parties.”

Expected to be available for development in August 2021.

A closing date for offers will be set and all interested parties should note their interest in order to be informed of the closing date with the sole selling agent, by contacitng 01382 878005.