This prestigious accolade recognises the school’s global community and outlook, ensuring pupils of over 30 different nationalities feel at home in St Andrews.

The Independent Schools of the Year Awards is an annual ceremony governed by Independent School Parent magazine to recognise and celebrate the best in education and student experience. The awards receive hundreds of applications from independent schools in the UK.

The International Student Experience category recognises a holistic school-life experience, which secures positive involvement that successfully prepares students for the next stage of their career. St Leonards celebrates cultural and linguistic diversity daily, encouraging students to be proud of their heritage and to share it with others.

St Leonards has been judged Independent School of the Year for International Student Experience.

St Leonards was the first in Scotland to be accredited as an all-through International Baccalaureate school, delivering this globally-recognised curriculum from Year 1 through to Year 13. This gold standard qualification, attracts students from across the globe. It celebrates and shares the diversity in its student body, encouraging our older pupils to read stories in their mother tongues to younger pupils around the fire pit and lead dumpling-making workshops to celebrate Lunar New Year.

Simon Brian, Head of St Leonards School, said: “We are delighted that St Leonards has received national recognition for our International Student Experience. This is a superb reflection of the sense of inclusivity which sets our school apart, and celebrates each and every one of our pupils, staff and families.

“It is wonderful that our values and all-through International Baccalaureate ethos have been acknowledged and praised with this award.

"This achievement also recognises our exceptional boarding environment set in the heart of St Andrews, featuring historic landmarks, purpose-built facilities, vast green playing fields and magnificent views of the sea and the surrounding town.”