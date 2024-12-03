St Andrews University row as rector told to stay away from graduations over legal dispute

Rector said she was ‘deeply saddened and disappointed’ in message to students

The rector of St Andrews University has said she is “deeply saddened and disappointed” after being told to stay away from coming graduations at the prestigious institution amid a legal dispute over her controversial comments on the conflict in Gaza.

Stella Maris remains rector of the university, but is involved in legal action over a decision in August to discharge her as president of the university court and as a charity trustee.

The university said she had repeatedly refused to accept the conclusion of an independent investigation that found her actions breached her responsibilities and legal obligations as a court member and charity trustee.

In November last year, Ms Maris issued a message to all 10,000 St Andrews students offering her personal opinions on the conflict in Gaza and Israel. She described how a vigil at the university was held earlier this month "following weeks of genocidal attacks by the Israeli government against Gaza".

Ms Maris added: "We must continue to recognize and condemn acts that are internationally regarded as humanitarian and war crimes. It is also crucial to acknowledge and denounce the actions by Hamas that qualify as war crimes, notably the taking of hostages and deliberately targeting civilians, which I have and continue to do."

She then published a series of posts on social media, some of which the subsequent independent investigation found to be “discourteous and disrespectful” in the way in which they dismissed fears raised by students who had contacted her seeking reassurance.

Now Ms Maris has issued a statement saying she had been told by Dame Sally Mapstone, the St Andrews University principal, that it would be “inappropriate” for her to attend winter graduation ceremonies due to her ongoing judicial review of the decision to remove her trustee status.

She said: “As rector, I have always considered it my duty, as well as an immense privilege, to be present for the student community, from the opening ceremony that welcomes you to St Andrews to the graduation ceremonies that celebrate your success.

“I deeply regret to inform you that I have not been invited to attend the winter graduation ceremonies over the next few days. Due to the ongoing process of appeal, I have been compelled to initiate judicial review in the decision made by the university court.

“As a result, the principal has informed me that she believes it would be ‘inappropriate’ to extend me an invitation to the graduation ceremonies or associated events. I have challenged this decision, as I believe it represents a continued and unjustified restriction on my ability to carry out my responsibilities as your elected rector.

“While I am deeply saddened and disappointed by this decision made by the principal, I remain immensely proud of all your achievements. Your time at St Andrews has prepared you to lead, innovate, and inspire, and I have no doubt you will go on to improve the world in countless ways.”

A statement from the University of St Andrews said: “It is disappointing that Ms Maris has chosen to focus on herself on a day on which the university and everyone associated with it is celebrating the achievements of our graduates. She was informed weeks ago that she would not attend graduation, but chose to wait to until the ceremonies were underway to complain. The rector does not have an automatic right to attend graduation.

“It is concerning that Ms Maris and her advisers continue to repeat the false assertion that she was discharged from University Court because she spoke out against Israeli aggression in Gaza. That is completely untrue, Ms Maris and her advisers are well aware of that, and we believe it is a claim which is intentionally designed to mislead.

“The rector was discharged because she repeatedly and knowingly placed herself in breach of the code of conduct for members of court, and her legal responsibilities as a Court member and charity trustee.”

The statement added: “By her repeated refusal to engage constructively with the efforts court made to find a resolution, Ms Maris knowingly placed herself in persistent and serious breach of her responsibilities both as a court member and charity trustee.

“If a trustee is in persistent and serious breach of their responsibilities, the law states that fellow trustees must take action to resolve the breach, and if that is not achieved, to remove the trustee from office.

“Ms Maris is currently engaged in legal action against the university. In these circumstances, the principal considered it was not appropriate to invite her to attend graduation, which should be a day focused on the achievements of graduates. She was informed of this on November 18.”