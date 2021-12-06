St Andrews University student complex plans scaled down

The development has been tweaked.

The £70 million development at Albany Park, which was rubber-stamped by councillors back in January, includes eight new buildings, a new facilities building for university staff, the erection of a boat shed, a seasonal café and plant facilities, as well as a total of 108 parking spaces, around 77 of which will be for non-staff use.

However, condition surveys in relation to the Woodburn Complex – which currently serves as the St Andrews University estates offices and yard – have prompted changes to the plans which could now see the buildings demolished and rebuilt.

The university says the new building will be more “compact” than the one previously granted consent, with the southern wing comprising two storeys rather than three.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ground floor footprint will also be reduced, gaining more outdoor seating space for the proposed cafe, while the first floor will be reconfigured to include an external terrace.

The main changes will see existing elements of the Woodburn Complex demolished and rebuilt – something that did not form part of the initial application.A spokesperson for St Andrews University said: “This is a result of further investigation of the existing building and concerns over the extent, condition, and viability of elements that could be retained and built around.

“The character of the building will remain and will provide a transition between the new and old.”