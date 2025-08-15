St Leonards Pupils Celebrate Excellent BTEC and IB Career-related Programme Results

St Leonards School is proud to celebrate another year of exceptional results for its Career-related Programme (CP) pupils, with this year’s graduating IBCP cohort achieving an impressive average UCAS tariff points score of 163 – higher than the equivalent of A*AA at A Level or AAA at Advanced Higher.

Importantly, 100% of pupils graduating from the IBCP are progressing to university courses across Scotland, England, and internationally, reflecting the breadth of opportunities the Career-related Programme opens up. Pupils will progress to universities including Hult International Business School, Iowa State University, Furman University, and Glasgow Caledonian University, among others.

A particular highlight is Violeta, who achieved our highest ever UCAS tariff points score from the CP: an extraordinary 242 points, equivalent to five A grades at A Level or three A grades at Advanced Higher and three A grades at Higher. Her Reflective Project examined the complex copyright issues created by AI-generated music and the impact on artists and the wider music industry, combining academic rigour with contemporary relevance. Violeta will progress to the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in the autumn.

Violeta and her classmate Kira, both of whom joined St Leonards from Ukraine in 2022, have made remarkable progress in just two years. Both have successfully balanced excellence in their IB subjects with the vocational demands of the BTEC in Business, whilst also contending with a move to a new country during their formative school years.

St Leonards Golf Academy pupil

Two pupils, Ewen and Julian, will now take their sporting talents to the United States, playing college golf at Division 1 universities - the highest level of collegiate golf. Their outstanding academic results are matched by their dedication to honing their skills in the St Leonards Golf Academy. In addition to gaining entry to their universities, both were awarded golf scholarships, demonstrating their excellence both on the course and in the classroom.

The BTEC in Business, at the heart of the IB Career-related Programme at St Leonards, is studied alongside two or three IB Diploma subjects, enabling pupils to combine academic challenge with practical, career-focused skills. All CP pupils also complete a core programme designed to prepare them for the world of work and higher education.

Ben Seymour, IBDP/CP Coordinator, said of the BTEC and IBCP success: “We are incredibly proud of these pupils, the fourth graduating cohort from the IB Career-related Programme (IBCP) at St Leonards.

Each pupil has used the programme to develop their academic knowledge and to work on skills such as communication, team-work, organisation, and planning. They have also used the programme as a means to allow them to further their passions, whether that has meant time on the golf course, performing in orchestras, horse riding, or training for MMA.

St Leonards School from above

This is a diverse group of young people who leave St Leonards ready and incredibly well prepared to face the challenges of the wider world.”

The CP at St Leonards continues to grow in popularity, with the 2025–2027 cohort set to be the largest yet. This year’s results show not only individual brilliance but also the strength of the programme as a whole.