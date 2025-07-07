St Leonards pupils celebrate 'outstanding' exam results

St Leonards School is proud to announce an exceptional set of International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) and Career-related Programme (IBCP) exam results for its Class of 2025, marking another year of academic excellence and global achievement.

This year’s IBDP pupils achieved an impressive average score of 36 points out of a possible 45 - well above the global average of 31 - matching the School’s highest-ever average Diploma Programme score. This is equivalent to AAAAB in Scottish Highers or AAA at A Level for most universities. Notably, 86% of pupils achieved top marks of 7, 6, or 5 in their Higher Level subjects, setting another record for the School. In the IBCP pupils achieved the excellent pass rate of 83%.

Further demonstrating the strength of this year’s cohort, 68% of students achieved 34 points or higher, while an outstanding 23% scored over 40 points. These results firmly place St Leonards among the top UK IB schools. Graduating pupils will now progress to leading universities across Scotland, the rest of the UK, and around the world, including the University of Oxford, King’s College London, the University of St Andrews, the University of Edinburgh, Zurich, Leiden University, Furman University and many more, studying diverse disciplines from Medicine and Business to Fine Art and International Relations.

Among the individual successes, five pupils achieved an extraordinary 43 points - a score equivalent to more than A*A*A*A* at A Level - securing places at prestigious institutions such as the University of Oxford, University of Warwick, University of St Andrews, University of Exeter and University College London. This remarkable score places them within the top 5% of IB students worldwide.

Head, Simon Brian, highlighted the significance of the IB for preparing pupils for life beyond school: ‘We are immensely proud of all that our pupils have achieved in their time with us. Thanks to our world-renowned IB programmes, we know that our pupils leave us with the skills, knowledge and qualities to not just survive but thrive in their next environment. More than just academically successful, they leave us as compassionate, principled, and resilient, equipped to be the leaders and changemakers of tomorrow. We are hugely excited to see what they will achieve.’

Deputy Head Academic, Will Gaisford, praised the students’ determination and the dedication of the staff: ‘The St Leonards class of 2025 are to be congratulated on their outstanding achievement. Behind our record-breaking headline statistics are stories of quiet determination and incredible individual progress that see our leavers heading to some of the most highly competitive universities in Scotland, England and beyond. This success is also a true reflection of the dedication and expertise of our teaching staff, who have supported and challenged these pupils to achieve their very best.’

St Leonards remains the only school in Scotland to offer the full IB continuum from age 4 to 18. Its commitment to academic excellence, combined with a nurturing and holistic approach, ensures that pupils leave as confident, capable, and compassionate global citizens.

A spokesman said: "Congratulations to the St Leonards Class of 2025 on an outstanding set of results."