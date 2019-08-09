St Leonards students celebrate IB results

Sixth form students at St Leonards School in St Andrews have achieved outstanding results in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma.

Praised for strong academic achievement in the sixth form, St Leonards is Scotland’s Independent School of the Year 2019, named by the Sunday Times Schools Guide. It is the first school in Scotland to be accredited as an all-through IB school, delivering the globally-recognised curriculum from Year 1 through to Year 13.

With the IB results released in July, many leavers have already confirmed their university destinations and are making plans for the next stage.

While Scottish Highers and A Levels are graded with letters, the IB Diploma is awarded using a points structure. The highest possible score for the IB is 45 points. According to the UCAS tariff, 45 points is the equivalent of five A* grades at A Level and five grade A Scottish Highers plus two grade A Scottish Advanced Highers.

This year, two students achieved 44 points, placing them amongst the highest-ranking candidates worldwide. Typically, only 800-1000 candidates achieve this score.