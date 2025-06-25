Staff and pupils at Fife secondary school praised for a raft of attainment improvements

Staff and pupils at Levenmouth Academy have been commended for the improvements that have been made on raising attainment at the school.

UCAS applications to university increased by 54% during the 2023/24 academic year - and all those young people achieved an unconditional offer of a university place.

There were also improvements in SCQF Level 4 and L5 literacy helping to close the attainment gap. In S4 almost all learners achieve SCQF L3 Numeracy and most achieve SCQF L4 or above – and there was a five-year improving trend for S4 learners achieving five plus national qualifications at SCQF L3 and L4.

The information was put before Levenmouth Area Committee’s monthly meeting.

The improvements were recorded at Levenmouth Academy (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Colin Davidson, convener, praised the work being done in the school, and added: “I’m delighted to see so many positive improvements taking place.This report shows that there has been a concerted effort by staff, pupils and their families to improve SQA results and it is paying off. “

As well as improvements in attainment, councillors heard about a range of activities taking place in the school and the achievements of the pupils.

All S4 young people had the opportunity to complete a full day emergency first aid course with 198 young people successfully achieving a SCQF Level 6 (Higher level) award. Most expressed that they would now be confident in administering first aid if required.

A total of 228 young people in S2 achieved a CREST bronze award from the British Science Association for their engagement in STEM project work where they participated in hands-on science investigations and enquiry-based learning.

Over 200 pupils in S3 engaged in a 10-week skills development course at the Community Trade Hub where they learned a range of trade and employability skills. All S3 youngsters completed an on-site visit and work experience day at the Levenmouth rail link project before the new stations opened.

Young people have also taken part in a variety of leadership programmes including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, the Columba 1400 Leadership Academy, Mental Health Ambassadors, Mentors of Violence Prevention and Sports Ambassadors.

Levenmouth Academy was one of the first schools in Scotland to be awarded gold status in the Carnegie Centre of Excellence for its ‘Mental Health in Schools’ scheme.

Councillor Davidson added: “It is heartening to see the hard work these young people are putting in to their education.

“They are the future of this area and our country and we need to make sure we are doing everything we can to help them thrive. There are so many challenges for our young people today but we need to do what we can to help them grow and achieve. There have been some really impactful initiatives taking place at the school and it’s great to hear how parents are helping to contribute to some of the work taking place.

“I wish all of those young people the very best of luck for their future and I look forward to future updates from the school.”