Members of the UCU at the University of St Andrews are set to walk out on strike in a national dispute over pay and pensions.

The union’s members at the Fife university have walked out today as part of up to 18 days of strike action in February and March.

The industrial actions comes after a national aggregated ballot last year where over 81 per cent of union members voted for strike action on the issue of pay, and over 84 per cent voted for strike action on the issue of pensions.

Members say they are taking action because they want a better education for their students and worsening conditions in higher education affect them all.

They say insecure employment, intolerable workloads, unequal pay and uncertain futures threaten the future of higher education as we know it.

The union says it is “fighting back on behalf of students and staff alike, to build a better and fairer university for everyone”.

UCU members at St Andrews include teaching, research and professional services staff at all levels.

Members will be picketing at various locations around the town on this, the first day of action.

Speaking on the eve of the strike action, Dr Kirsty Graham, UCU St Andrews President, said: “We were really hoping to avoid further industrial action, but we must keep going until our employers come to the table with meaningful offers on pay and pensions, and a willingness to address our working conditions. There is still time to avoid the disruption that strike action inevitably causes, and that responsibility lies with our employers. To all affected by the strikes, I encourage you to contact the Principal’s Office and others within UCEA and UUK to ask what they are doing to further negotiations.”

Professor Clare Peddie, Proctor, said in a statement to students: “These are national disputes which can only be resolved by negotiation at a national level. Universities cannot negotiate their own settlements locally. In St Andrews we have consistently called for national settlements which are fair to staff and sustainable for institutions, and this will continue to be our position.

"We acknowledge the right of UCU members to take industrial actioin, their concerns about pay and pensions and the fact that those who choose to take action in St Andrews will do so with a heavy heart. Not all St Andrews staff are UCU members and not all UCU members in St Andrews will necessarily take industrial action. The University has more than 200 staff, approximately 600 of whom are members of UCU.

"In St Andrews we are a community which cares deeply about our students as well as our staff and naturally we hope that disruption to you, our students, will be minimised.”

A briefing on the potential impact of the industrial action, which includes members taking action short of strike throughout February and March, as well as the strike days has been posted on the University’s website.

Students are advised that classes may be cancelled at short notice on strike days and that staff may not answer emails. The library and all learning facilities will remain open.