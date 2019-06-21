STEM success for Balmerino pupils

Bright pupils from Balmerino Primary School pulled off an upset this month – defeating state and private schools from across Fife and Tayside to win the Techno Challenge.

The team of four P6 pupils were given a set of challenges to test their maths, science and technology skills, from building towers from plastic balls to creating animations.

The event was held at St Leonards in St Andrews, and pitted the team against 13 other teams.

But the group – John Buist, Flynn Carmichael, Elsa Robertson and Finlay Harrison – not only lifted the trophy for the being the best small school, but were also presented with an award for being the best school overall.

Vivien Macqueen, headteacher at Balmerino PS, said: “We’re really proud of the children. It’s a testament to the hard work the kids have done over the year.”

It is not the only time the small school, which only has around 60 pupils, has had success at the Techno Challenge.

The school, which has taken part in the competition for around a decade, also won the trophy for best small school in 2015.

Ms Macqueen said STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) were an “important part of the school’s curriculum”.

“For a small school it’s quite amazing,” she said of their recent successes. “It’s a huge achievement.

“This is preparing them for the work place, giving them skills for life. We’re delighted that we won.”

Lawhead PS won in the big school category.