Strike by Fife College lecturers called off after 'significant progress'

Fife College lecturers were among those across the country planning to strike this week. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Three days of strikes which would have affected Fife College this week have been called off.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) FElA teaching union said there had been "significant progress" in meetings with the Scottish government and colleges across the country.

The industrial action dates back to 2022 with lecturers going on strike several times during the long-running pay dispute.

The union added that it expects "an improved offer" to be made formally by College Employers Scotland in the coming days.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said the strikes had been called off "as an act of good faith" after the union met Further Education Minister Graeme Dey and college representatives.

Ms Bradley said: “While a final settlement has yet to be reached, EIS-FELA negotiators were significantly encouraged by today’s developments and believed it appropriate to suspend this week’s strikes.

"Based on discussions this morning, we remain hopeful that a resolution can be struck that will finally see a fair pay settlement that will allow lecturers to return to working as normal, and to do what they do best which is supporting their students in colleges across Scotland to learn and progress.”

While strike action has been suspended for this week, the programme of Action Short of Strike (ASOS) currently remains in place, including the ongoing resulting boycott.