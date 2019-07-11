Student’s designs set to re-shape Fife College campus

Fife College’s Kirkcaldy Campus will soon take on a whole new look, thanks to the winning designs of 3D Design student, Niamh Hogwood.

The 20-year old from Cardenden won a student competition to come up with ideas to revamp the outside area to the front of the campus.

Students, staff and visitors will soon be able to benefit from a range of new external features including planting, social and seating areas which are also environmentally friendly and great to look at.

Other features of Niamh’s design include a garden area, colourful seating in the college’s corporate colours and areas where student artwork can be displayed.

Niamh, who has just completed HND 3D Design with Interiors course, was delighted to be invited along to a planning meeting recently where the estates team and contractor Marshall Construction, went over the details of the work.

She said: “I was thrilled to hear that my designs had been chosen – it was a great feeling and I have enjoyed meeting the estates team and the contractor who will be carrying out the work. I plan to visit the site during the summer to help ensure all is going to plan. It is very exciting and I can’t wait to see the finished result.

“Knowing that what I have designed will remain part of the campus for many years to come for people to enjoy is a great feeling.”