If you're wanting to change your life – be it to reinvigorate your career, to develop your skill set, or just learn about something you always dreamed about, Fife College is a great route to that transformation. However, for many full-time study is logistically or financially impossible. Here are four reasons why studying part time could change your life.

1 You can learn while you earn

Studying full-time may not be an option when you are working. Studying part-time allows you to fit studying around work and maintain your income.

2 You can balance family life with gaining a qualification

Having children or other caring responsibilities takes up a lot of time and you might not think that you have the time (or the energy!) to commit to a full-time course. Studying part-time will allow you to balance time with your family with studying for a qualification. You will still get the same access to support as full-time students, the same quality of learning and the same qualification at the end.

3 You may be eligible for funding

Depending on your circumstances, you may be eligible for funding to study part-time. This may cover all or a portion of course fees. Our Student Funding team will be able to help you with any questions you may have regarding what funding you might be entitled to.

4 You can advance your career

Part-time study can be the ideal choice if you want to enhance your qualifications to help you progress to the next level or your career.

Why not discuss this with your employer, as they may give you time off to study or even contribute to any course costs. In turn, studying shows your employer you can take on more responsibility, balance your time and are willing to learn new skills.

