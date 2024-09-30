Teachers 'thinking of quitting' over violence in schools

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh figures show more than half of surveyed teachers in Fife are considering leaving their jobs with violence in classrooms cited as a major cause.

Figures produced by the Educational Institute of Scotland union in Fife suggests that 94 per cent of teachers surveyed in Fife had been involved in violent and aggressive incidents in the last four years and 61 per cent have been assaulted in the same period.

The EIS also said that 61 per cent of teachers in the area have considered quitting teaching as a result, and that 81 per cent reported that violence and aggression has impacted on their health and wellbeing.

Willie Rennie, Fife MSP and Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson, said: “Violence in any environment is distressing and ugly but in a place where minds should be focused on improvement and learning it is deeply alarming.

"It is also distressing that so many teachers are being driven to consider leaving the profession because of circumstances no one should face in their place of work.

“I have spoken directly with many teachers, parents and other staff in schools who have faced violent incidents. I believe there is a broad recognition of the problem, but we need to see real action."

He added: “Teachers need to be empowered to control their class with the support of management and the power to enforce boundaries and implement consequences for poor behaviour.

"There is clearly a place for restorative discussions between teacher and pupil, but this cannot be the limit of a teacher’s toolkit. I also hope that greater investment in education psychologists in Fife will help to deal with the underlying causes of violence.”