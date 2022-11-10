Teachers in Scotland have voted to strike in a dispute over pay.

Teaching union, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has announced the results of its statutory ballot with 96 per cent of its members voting in favour of strike actioin on a turnout of 71 per cent.

Andrea Bradley, EIS General Secretary, said: “This ballot result provides the EIS with an extremely strong mandate for strike action over pay.

"Our members have sent yet another very clear message to their employers in Scottish local authorities and to the Scottish Government that they must do better on teachers’ pay.

"Our members should have received a pay increase in April but, after months of unjustifiable dither and delay from COSLA and the Scottish Government, we are still waiting for an acceptable offer to be made. Quite frankly, our members have had enough of waiting and enough of feeling the financial strain of the cost of living on top of the significant stress of their teaching jobs.”

Ms Bradley added that the last pay offer – a sub-inflation five per cent – was rejected by teachers almost three months ago and since then there has been no new offer made.