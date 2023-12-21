News you can trust since 1871
Bonnie and Pixie Logan were among the youngsters starting their primary school journey at Pathhead Primary in August. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)Bonnie and Pixie Logan were among the youngsters starting their primary school journey at Pathhead Primary in August. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
The 2023 P1 class pictures from schools across Kirkcaldy district

Going to primary school for the very first time is an exciting time in any young person’s life.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 21st Dec 2023, 15:00 GMT

Photographer Walter Neilson was out capturing these images of Primary 1 classes at schools across the Kirkcaldy area as the youngsters start out on their educational journey. This year the children have been fantastic and, some of the teachers too, in getting their photographs taken.

Aberdour P1

1. Aberdour

Aberdour P1 Photo: Walter Neilson

Auchtertool P1

2. Auchtertool

Auchtertool P1 Photo: Walter Neilson

Burntisland P1/2

3. Burntisland

Burntisland P1/2 Photo: Walter Neilson

Burntisland P1C

4. Burntisland

Burntisland P1C Photo: Walter Neilson

