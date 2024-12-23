Kennoway Primary P1-2 (2024)Kennoway Primary P1-2 (2024)
The 2024 P1 class pictures from schools across Levenmouth

By Fiona Dobie
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 08:31 GMT
Going to primary school for the very first time is an exciting time in any young person’s life.

These images of Primary 1 classes at schools across the Levenmouth and East Neuk areas were taken by teachers and staff at the schools as the youngsters started out on their educational journey.

This year the children were fantastic in getting their photographs taken.

St Agatha's RC Primary P1 2024

1. St Agatha's RC Primary

St Agatha's RC Primary P1 2024 Photo: submitted

Mountfleurie Primary P1b (2024)

2. Mountfleurie Primary

Mountfleurie Primary P1b (2024) Photo: submitted

Pittenweem Primary P1b (2024)

3. Pittenweem Primary

Pittenweem Primary P1b (2024) Photo: submitted

Mountfleurie Primary P1a (2024)

4. Mountfleurie Primary

Mountfleurie Primary P1a (2024) Photo: submitted

